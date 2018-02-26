NUM members to strike at Gupta-owned Koornfontein mine

The union says mine management at Koornfontein promised to pay them on Sunday, but that has not happened.

JOHANNESBURG – Members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) at the Gupta-owned Koornfontein mine say they will embark on a strike on Monday morning.

They are concerned about the future of the mine and the non-payment of salaries.

The controversial family's other operation Optimum coal mine in Mpumalanga failed to pay its workers this month, leading to a strike.

The union says mine management at Koornfontein promised to pay them on Sunday, but that has not happened.

Branch secretary Sibusiso Mahlangu says, “In actual fact, they said we must expect to get paid from Friday. But we haven’t been paid as of Sunday, so they listed the 28th as well as a possible date.”