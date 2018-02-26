NUM members to strike at Gupta-owned Koornfontein mine
The union says mine management at Koornfontein promised to pay them on Sunday, but that has not happened.
JOHANNESBURG – Members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) at the Gupta-owned Koornfontein mine say they will embark on a strike on Monday morning.
They are concerned about the future of the mine and the non-payment of salaries.
The controversial family's other operation Optimum coal mine in Mpumalanga failed to pay its workers this month, leading to a strike.
The union says mine management at Koornfontein promised to pay them on Sunday, but that has not happened.
Branch secretary Sibusiso Mahlangu says, “In actual fact, they said we must expect to get paid from Friday. But we haven’t been paid as of Sunday, so they listed the 28th as well as a possible date.”
More in Local
-
Will Zuma be charged with fraud and corruption?
-
Regulator probing Steinhoff auditors to continue investigation
-
CRL says Parliament to blame for cult killings in Ngcobo
-
Section27 to approach parly committee on Budget proposals
-
Makhura set to deliver State of Province Address
-
Ngcobo church remains sealed after police shootout
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.