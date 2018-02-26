More details expected on cult linked to Ngcobo police killings

On Friday, police were involved in a shootout with members of the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry.

CAPE TOWN - Further details are expected to emerge about a church cult at the centre of an investigation into the Ngcobo police station murders.

Five police officers and a retired soldier were killed on Tuesday.

Three officers were killed inside the station and two were taken hostage and later executed.

Seven suspects were killed and 10 others were arrested.

About 100 women and children, some used as sex slaves, were kept on the church premises; they have been rescued.

Clinical psychologist Thabang Tlaka says: “You are isolated from society and being indoctrinated and every cult had consequences for leaving. Once your mind has been trained to think critically, there are certain ideas which dominate almost replacing yourself.”

Eyewitness News has been reliably informed that police recovered two shotguns, two rifles and six 9mm pistols at the scene of Friday night's shootout at Nyanda village, all of which were stolen from the Ngcobo police station.

It’s also understood that 43 male suspects were detained for questioning and 11 vehicles are being checked to see if they are linked to criminal activity.

The 12 suspects arrested during the operation are expected to be charged for the attack on police.

