Metro police officer killed in Pretoria

The Tshwane Metro Police Department says 27-year-old constable Ipeleng Llale was found dead in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Picture: EWN.
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - A metro police officer has been killed in Pretoria.

The Tshwane Metro Police Department says 27-year-old constable Ipeleng Llale was found dead in the early hours of Sunday morning.

He'd been stabbed several times.

The metro police's Isaac Mahamba said: “We are investigating the circumstances around his death. This one is the third officer [to be killed recently]. Others were the member that was found dead in his house last week in the Hercules area and the other one, he was shot in a robbery.”

