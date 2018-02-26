Man (20) killed in Bonteheuwel gang violence

The alleged gangster was shot and killed over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - Deadly gang violence continues to plague the Bonteheuwel community as an alleged gangster was shot and killed over the weekend.

Bonteheuwel ward councillor Angus McKenzie said: “Over the weekend, and more specifically on Sunday, yet another man lost his life in a gang-related shooting. He was a 20-year-old young man. Its believed that he too was a gangster. The ongoing gang-related shootings are obviously of major concern to the community.”

Last week, a bystander was shot dead in a drive-by shooting.

Police patrols and raids have increased in Bontehuewel.