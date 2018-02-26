Makhura uses Sopa to call for fresh approach to land issues

The Gauteng premier says he welcomes the African National Congress resolution to expropriate land without compensation.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says South Africa needs a fresh approach to the land question.



The premier presented his State of the Province Address on Monday.

WATCH: Gauteng State of the Province Address

Makhura says he welcomes the African National Congress (ANC) resolution to expropriate land without compensation.

The premier has also touched on problems around youth unemployment, crime and healthcare but says significant progress has also been made.

Makhura says during his interactions with communities, people called on government to make land available to them, so that they can build houses.

Makhura says the land question needs input from political parties, civil society and business to address historical injustices.

Makhura says land should be expropriated in key economic centres in the interest of the public.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)