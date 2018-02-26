Makhura set to deliver State of Province Address

Gauteng Premier David Makhura will be addressing job creation, investment and improving the lives of people living in the province.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng government says Premier David Makhura will be addressing job creation, investment and improving the lives of people living in the province when he presents the State of the Province Address (Sopa) this morning at the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg.

Government says the focus will be on the readiness of the province for the fourth industrial revolution.

The Gauteng government says many lessons have been learned from the Life Esidimeni tragedy.

The premier’s spokesperson Phumla Sekhonyane says, “We’ve learnt a lot of lessons from the tragedy of Life Esidimeni. The premier will be talking about how far we’re in terms of implementing the recommendations of health ombudsman.”

Sekhonyane says there will also be a great focus on steps to be taken in building the township economy.

“You’d know that it’s one of the key programmes of the provincial government. We’ve seen a surge of entrepreneurial activity in this beautiful province of ours.”

Government has made it clear that no disruptions will be permitted.