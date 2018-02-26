Makhura set to deliver State of Province Address
Gauteng Premier David Makhura will be addressing job creation, investment and improving the lives of people living in the province.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng government says Premier David Makhura will be addressing job creation, investment and improving the lives of people living in the province when he presents the State of the Province Address (Sopa) this morning at the Gauteng Legislature in Johannesburg.
Government says the focus will be on the readiness of the province for the fourth industrial revolution.
The Gauteng government says many lessons have been learned from the Life Esidimeni tragedy.
The premier’s spokesperson Phumla Sekhonyane says, “We’ve learnt a lot of lessons from the tragedy of Life Esidimeni. The premier will be talking about how far we’re in terms of implementing the recommendations of health ombudsman.”
Sekhonyane says there will also be a great focus on steps to be taken in building the township economy.
“You’d know that it’s one of the key programmes of the provincial government. We’ve seen a surge of entrepreneurial activity in this beautiful province of ours.”
Government has made it clear that no disruptions will be permitted.
More in Local
-
Will Zuma be charged with fraud and corruption?
-
Regulator probing Steinhoff auditors to continue investigation
-
CRL says Parliament to blame for cult killings in Ngcobo
-
Section27 to approach parly committee on Budget proposals
-
Ngcobo church remains sealed after police shootout
-
NUM members to strike at Gupta-owned Koornfontein mine
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.