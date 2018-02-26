Makhura: E-toll system has failed

On the tolling of Gauteng's highways, Gauteng Premier David Makhura says he'll be speaking to President Cyril Ramaphosa to find a solution.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has conceded the controversial e-tolls system has failed.

“It is loud and clear for all to see that e-tolls have not worked. I will engage President [Cyril] Ramaphosa in order to find a new and more equitable funding model to support the continued expansion of Gauteng’s road networks.”

Makhura gave his State of the Province Address earlier on Monday.

The premier has also touched on problems around youth unemployment, crime, and healthcare.