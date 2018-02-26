Whoa! JHB roads to be closed for a Boeing 737. Yes, a Boeing
The road closure will be between 5 am and 5 pm on Tuesday and the affected areas include Jet Park, Isando, Choolorkop, Midrand, Dainfern and Fourways.
JOHANNESBURG – Johannesburg motorists have been advised of potential traffic delays on Tuesday between 5 am and 5 pm due to the transportation of a Boeing 737 plane headed from Jet Park to Fourways Mall.
The plane will be for the launch of KidZania.
KidZania is an interactive kids’ city combining inspiration, fun and learning through realistic role-play for children. It will be up to 7,500 sqm and located within Fourways Mall.
Affected routes:
• Jones Road to Yaldwyn Road
• M39, Pretoria Main Road, Olifantsfontein Road and Summit Road to Mnandi Road in Knoppieslaagte 385-Jr, Centurion
• Mnandi Road and Riversands Boulevard to Erling Road in Midrand
• William Nicol Drive/R511 to Fourways Boulevard on Witkoppen, Sandton
