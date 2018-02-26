Ipid probes fatal shooting of 7 Ngcobo massacre suspects

Members of the South African Police Service shot and killed seven suspects linked to the deadly shooting of 5 police officers a few days earlier.

CAPE TOWN – The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating the police action at Ngcobo on Friday night that left seven people dead.

Ipid’s Moses Dlamini says it is too early to give a report on the outcomes of the investigation.

Dlamini says the directorate is investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of the seven suspects who have been linked to the fatal shooting that left five police officers and one civilian dead last Wednesday.

“The investigation is at a very early beginning and we’re not in a position to say when it will be concluded. However, it will be given priority to make sure it has concluded and to make sure we have the answers that we need.”

The seven suspects were shot dead at a church known as the Seven Angels Ministry, 3 kilometres outside Ngcobo.

Ten other suspects have been arrested and are expected to appear in court after they were found at the same church in the community.