Probe into mismanagement, nepotism claims at Cullinan Combined School

Parents of pupils at the Cullinan Combined School claim that some maths and science teachers aren't qualified.

JOHANNESBURG - Officials from the Gauteng Education Department have visited a school outside Pretoria following allegations of mismanagement and nepotism.

Parents of pupils at the Cullinan Combined School claim that some maths and science teachers aren't qualified and that the principal employs family members.

The department has since separated the primary school from its high school for better management.

Spokesperson Steve Mabona says action will be taken against officials found in the wrong.

“The way the school is managed, particularly the allegations singling out the principal… we can confirm that there’s a lot of information that the investigation will have to unfold."

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)