'How did Bathabile survive?' SA tweeps react to #CabinetReshuffle
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced his first Cabinet on Monday evening, over a week after being elected President, and Bathabile Dlamini is not out.
JOHANNESBURG - Controversial Cabinet ministers Bathabile Dlamini, Malusi Gigaba and Nomvula Mokonyane are among ministers who survived an axing in President Cyril Ramaphosa's reshuffle.
Ramaphosa announced the new Cabinet just after 10 pm on Monday night, adding that a reduction in the number of ministries would happen, but not yet.
Notable changes include Nhlanhla Nene making a return to lead the finance ministry, Bheki Cele returning as Minister of Police, Gigaba going back to Home Affairs, Dlamini moving to the Ministry of Women and Children in the Presidency and Jeff Radebe to Energy.
South Africans on social media took to Twitter soon after Ramaphosa's announcement to chime in on the changes.
Many were shocked that 'Queen Batha' managed to survive and others welcomed Cele's return.#CabinetReshuffle - Curated tweets by ewnupdates
More in Politics
-
#CabinetReshuffle: Business group cheer, opposition parties jeer
-
[OPINION] All the president’s men and women
-
Meet new Minister of Sports and Recreation
-
Ramaphosa keeps Zuma loyalists in #CabinetReshuffle
-
Pravin Gordhan back in Cabinet after being sacked by Zuma
-
Ramaphosa fires 10 ministers, Mabuza appointed deputy
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.