'How did Bathabile survive?' SA tweeps react to #CabinetReshuffle

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial Cabinet ministers Bathabile Dlamini, Malusi Gigaba and Nomvula Mokonyane are among ministers who survived an axing in President Cyril Ramaphosa's reshuffle.

Ramaphosa announced the new Cabinet just after 10 pm on Monday night, adding that a reduction in the number of ministries would happen, but not yet.

Notable changes include Nhlanhla Nene making a return to lead the finance ministry, Bheki Cele returning as Minister of Police, Gigaba going back to Home Affairs, Dlamini moving to the Ministry of Women and Children in the Presidency and Jeff Radebe to Energy.

South Africans on social media took to Twitter soon after Ramaphosa's announcement to chime in on the changes.

Many were shocked that 'Queen Batha' managed to survive and others welcomed Cele's return.