Makhura again apologises for Esidimeni tragedy
The project, which saw dozens of psychiatric patients transferred from Life Esidimeni facilities, led to the deaths of at least 144 people.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has used his State of the Province Address to once again apologise for the Esidimeni tragedy.
The project, which saw dozens of psychiatric patients transferred from life Esidimeni facilities, led to the deaths of at least 144 people.
#GPSOPA18 Makhura: says the Life Esidimeni tragedy has exposed deep institutional problems within our public health system and public service in general. It’s something which should have never happened and will never happen again. KS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 26, 2018
#GPSOPA18 Makhura says he keenly awaits the outcomes of the Alternative Dispute Resolution process led by retired Deputy Chief Justice Dikgang Moseneke. KS— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 26, 2018
The Gauteng Health Department says at least 46 people are still missing.
Makhura says the tragedy has exposed deep institutional problems within the public health system.
“I’d like to reiterate that the deaths of 144 Life Esidimeni patients is a tragedy that has left deep wounds and pain in the collective memory of our democratic nation. It is something that should never happen again.”
