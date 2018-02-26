Popular Topics
Makhura again apologises for Esidimeni tragedy

The project, which saw dozens of psychiatric patients transferred from Life Esidimeni facilities, led to the deaths of at least 144 people.

Gauteng Premier David Makhura speaking at the Gauteng Legislature on 26 February 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
Gauteng Premier David Makhura speaking at the Gauteng Legislature on 26 February 2018. Picture: Sethembiso Zulu/EWN.
8 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has used his State of the Province Address to once again apologise for the Esidimeni tragedy.

The project, which saw dozens of psychiatric patients transferred from life Esidimeni facilities, led to the deaths of at least 144 people.

The Gauteng Health Department says at least 46 people are still missing.

Makhura says the tragedy has exposed deep institutional problems within the public health system.

“I’d like to reiterate that the deaths of 144 Life Esidimeni patients is a tragedy that has left deep wounds and pain in the collective memory of our democratic nation. It is something that should never happen again.”

WATCH: Gauteng State of the Province Address

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

