GDE probes claims of misconduct and nepotism at Pretoria school
Parents of pupils at the Cullinan Combined School claim that some mathematics and science teachers there aren’t qualified and that the principal employs family members.
JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department says it's investigating allegations of mismanagement and nepotism at a school outside Pretoria.
Parents of pupils at the Cullinan Combined School claim that some mathematics and science teachers there aren’t qualified and that the principal employs family members.
The department's Steve Mabona says while issues at the school are being investigated, the department has decided to separate the primary school from its high school for better management.
More in Local
-
Banks are ready to assist with social grant crisis - BASA
-
4 appear in court over Ngcobo police killings
-
Whoa! JHB roads to be closed for a Boeing 737. Yes, a Boeing
-
Casac on Zuma charges: 'We're going to court this week'
-
[UPDATE] Ramaphosa Cabinet announcement delayed
-
Vodafone sells out of Qatar for €301 million, brand will remain
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.