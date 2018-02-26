GDE probes claims of misconduct and nepotism at Pretoria school

Parents of pupils at the Cullinan Combined School claim that some mathematics and science teachers there aren’t qualified and that the principal employs family members.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng Education Department says it's investigating allegations of mismanagement and nepotism at a school outside Pretoria.

The department's Steve Mabona says while issues at the school are being investigated, the department has decided to separate the primary school from its high school for better management.