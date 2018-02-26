Fight over R1 billion development in Bo Kaap goes to court
The R1 billion development is to be built on the corner of Buitengracht and Rose streets.
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is squaring off against Heritage Western Cape and community groups over the development of R1 billion building in Bo Kaap.
Heritage Western Cape has told the Western Cape High Court the city failed to obtain a permit from it, but the municipality says the organisation originally said it would not be necessary.
The Bo Kaap Ratepayers' and Civic Associations are the other applicants.
The R1 billion development is to be built on the corner of Buitengracht and Rose streets.
It will provide 4,000m² of retail space, lifestyle activities and 250 residential apartments.
Mayoral committee member Brett Herron says when the municipality submitted its application to Heritage Western Cape, the body said there was no need for a permit because the construction was not on a heritage site and only borders one.
“Today’s argument has really been a legal argument around their interpretation around the National Resources Heritage Act and whether it requires Heritage Western Cape to give a permit or not.”
The Bo Kaap Ratepayers' and Civic Associations claim the city has ignored objections from the community about the development.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
Banks are ready to assist with social grant crisis - BASA
-
4 appear in court over Ngcobo police killings
-
Whoa! JHB roads to be closed for a Boeing 737. Yes, a Boeing
-
Casac on Zuma charges: 'We're going to court this week'
-
[UPDATE] Ramaphosa Cabinet announcement delayed
-
Alcohol advertising ban, raising drinking age solutions to substance abuse?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.