Fight over R1 billion development in Bo Kaap goes to court

The R1 billion development is to be built on the corner of Buitengracht and Rose streets.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town is squaring off against Heritage Western Cape and community groups over the development of R1 billion building in Bo Kaap.

Heritage Western Cape has told the Western Cape High Court the city failed to obtain a permit from it, but the municipality says the organisation originally said it would not be necessary.

The Bo Kaap Ratepayers' and Civic Associations are the other applicants.

It will provide 4,000m² of retail space, lifestyle activities and 250 residential apartments.

Mayoral committee member Brett Herron says when the municipality submitted its application to Heritage Western Cape, the body said there was no need for a permit because the construction was not on a heritage site and only borders one.

“Today’s argument has really been a legal argument around their interpretation around the National Resources Heritage Act and whether it requires Heritage Western Cape to give a permit or not.”

The Bo Kaap Ratepayers' and Civic Associations claim the city has ignored objections from the community about the development.

