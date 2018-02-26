Dlamini subpoenaed after failure to appear before SAHRC

Minister Bathabile Dlamini didn't pitch at a national investigative hearing on the status of mental health care in the country.

CAPE TOWN - Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini is in hot water again and this time it's with the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC).

She's been subpoenaed by the commission to provide it with information on mental health care in the country, after failing to appear before a hearing last November.

Her department has also snubbed requests for information.

Her department also failed to make submissions to the commission, even after a visit to the minister's Cape Town office earlier this month.

SAHRC spokesperson Gail Smith says Dlamini has left the commission with no other choice.

“The SAHRC is of the opinion that the department plays a very critical role with respect to mental health care users including children. And this information was very necessary for our probe into the status of mental health care in the country.

The SAHRC won't say how long it's given Dlamini to respond.

By law, national departments have a constitutional obligation to cooperate with the commission.