Casac on Zuma charges: 'We're going to court this week'

Prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams is ready to publicly announce his decision on whether former president Jacob Zuma should be prosecuted.

PRETORIA - The Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac) says it won't be waiving the two weeks notice period before the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) can make the announcement on the charges against former president Jacob Zuma.

Casac's Lawson Naidoo says they're going to court on Wednesday.

“We’re of the view that given that this matter will be argued in court on Wednesday, which is less than 48 hours from now, there’s no rush to take such a decision until the Constitutional Court has heard argument on this matter.”

It emerged on Monday that prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams had set 15 March as the date to announce his decision on the former president.

The details are contained in a letter the State attorney sent to Casac after the team of prosecutors which studied Zuma's representations submitted a memorandum on Friday.

The Supreme Court of Appeal set aside the 2009 decision to withdraw charges against Zuma, which has paved the way for the former president to have his day in court.

The NPA’s Luvuyo Mfaku says Abrahams has honoured that undertaking with Casac.

“If they wish to waive the two-week requirement, they are at liberty to do so. We will then inform the president and other affected parties about the decision.”

Naidoo says he’s not yet seen the letter.

A total of 783 financial transactions involving Zuma make up the 18 charges, including fraud and corruption, to be prepared in an indictment.

A team of prosecutors led by KwaZulu-Natal NPA head Moipane Noko and including the original Zuma prosecutor, advocate Billy Downer, submitted the memorandum last Friday.

More than 200 witnesses have already told prosecutors that they are available to testify against Zuma if needed.