Section27 to approach parly committee on Budget proposals

JOHANNESBURG – There are calls for Parliament’s finance committees to interrogate proposals made in the Budget speech to ensure that the pleas of the poorest people are heard.

Concerns have been raised about taxation measures proposed in the speech, particularly VAT and fuel levy increases.

Section 27 says the adjustment of VAT to 15% will exacerbate already unacceptably high levels of poverty and inequality.

The human rights group's Daniel McLaren says, “There’s got to be some money left for people to spend and that also sees prices for people who are already struggling to pay for food, education and other basic things.

“So, it will have a direct impact on people’s wallets and we’re going to be writing submissions to Parliament.”