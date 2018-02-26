Alcohol advertising ban, raising drinking age solutions to substance abuse?
CAPE TOWN - Liquor industry expert Michael Fridjhon says banning alcohol advertising and raising the drinking age are not viable solutions to substance abuse.
These measures are contained in the Liquor Amendment Bill which is now with Cabinet, according to the Business Day newspaper.
If passed, the bill will ban alcohol advertising between 6 am and 10 pm.
The drinking age limit will also be raised from 18 to 21.
Fridjhon says these efforts won't solve a widespread substance abuse problem.
“The Department of Trade and Industry has certainly not been paying attention to well-informed comments from people who are not only in the industry but have a wider view on the subject. There’s no real evidence that restrictions on advertising have any effects at all on attitude relating to liquor.”
The national Health Department wants a complete ban on alcohol advertising, but it has been unable to provide comment.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
