'Now that Zuma is gone, real work begins for big business'
The Banking Association of South Africa’s Cas Coovadia says businesses cannot take a business as usual approach now that Cyril Ramaphosa has replaced Jacob Zuma as president.
CAPE TOWN - Big business should remain vigilant and not take a business as usual approach now that Cyril Ramaphosa has replaced Jacob Zuma as the President of South Africa.
That’s the message from the Banking Association of South Africa’s (Basa) Cas Coovadia.
Coovadia was addressing the Cape Town Press Club on Monday morning.
Basa, along with organised business and civil society initiatives such as FutureSA, took a stand against state capture and looting.
Coovadia says there’s a need to remain involved and that it can’t be business as usual now that Zuma has gone.
“We need to be very careful that business does not demobilise itself now because Zuma has gone and Cyril (Ramaphosa) is the president, we need to keep that momentum going because the real work starts now.”
Coovadia says it is far easier to destroy than to build.
“We now need to rebuild the destruction that has happened in the past 10 years and business needs to remain mobilised, remain active, we can’t go back to business as usual.”
On the VAT increase from 14% to 15%, Coovadia says it was unavoidable as state coffers were empty and Zuma committed the government to financing fee-free higher education.
Coovadia says South Africa’s corporate tax is already high compared to other countries and that previous increases did not bring in more revenue.
More in Business
-
MultiChoice receives 60 registrations for ANN7 replacement
-
Vodafone sells out of Qatar for €301 million, brand will remain
-
Sasol says to disinvest from $1 billion worth of assets
-
#RandReport: Rand pulls off three-year highs, stocks rise
-
One of SA’s largest ice suppliers might be closing its doors
-
JSE to launch 'project bonds' in March
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.