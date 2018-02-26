Another Crime Intelligence member found to have a criminal record

EWN has seen police records, which reveal crime intelligence Brigadier Leonora Phetlhe was convicted of theft in 1997 and joined the police two years later.

PRETORIA - While police management has committed itself to cleaning up Crime Intelligence, Eyewitness News has learnt of another senior member of the unit who has a criminal record.

The same brigadier is the subject of a fraud investigation for allegedly fabricating the former acting head of the unit’s security clearance certificate.

Last month, police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) arrested Morris Tshabalala, also known as captain KGB, on charges of fraud and corruption.

It emerged that Tshabalala was convicted of armed robbery in the '90s but did not go to prison, instead he went on to enjoy a career in Crime Intelligence.

EWN has seen police records, which reveal crime intelligence Brigadier Leonora Phetlhe was convicted of theft in 1997 and joined the police two years later.

Phetlhe made headlines last year when it emerged in a parliamentary portfolio committee meeting that she was being investigated for fraud.

The brigadier allegedly falsified the security clearance of the former acting head of Crime Intelligence Pat Mokushane.

EWN has been asking the police since Thursday to explain how Phetle was able to enlist in the South African Police Service with a criminal record, and how she obtained crime intelligence level security clearance but to no avail.