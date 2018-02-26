Another Crime Intelligence member found to have a criminal record
EWN has seen police records, which reveal crime intelligence Brigadier Leonora Phetlhe was convicted of theft in 1997 and joined the police two years later.
PRETORIA - While police management has committed itself to cleaning up Crime Intelligence, Eyewitness News has learnt of another senior member of the unit who has a criminal record.
The same brigadier is the subject of a fraud investigation for allegedly fabricating the former acting head of the unit’s security clearance certificate.
Last month, police watchdog Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) arrested Morris Tshabalala, also known as captain KGB, on charges of fraud and corruption.
It emerged that Tshabalala was convicted of armed robbery in the '90s but did not go to prison, instead he went on to enjoy a career in Crime Intelligence.
EWN has seen police records, which reveal crime intelligence Brigadier Leonora Phetlhe was convicted of theft in 1997 and joined the police two years later.
Phetlhe made headlines last year when it emerged in a parliamentary portfolio committee meeting that she was being investigated for fraud.
The brigadier allegedly falsified the security clearance of the former acting head of Crime Intelligence Pat Mokushane.
EWN has been asking the police since Thursday to explain how Phetle was able to enlist in the South African Police Service with a criminal record, and how she obtained crime intelligence level security clearance but to no avail.
More in Local
-
Banks are ready to assist with social grant crisis - BASA
-
4 appear in court over Ngcobo police killings
-
Whoa! JHB roads to be closed for a Boeing 737. Yes, a Boeing
-
Casac on Zuma charges: 'We're going to court this week'
-
[UPDATE] Ramaphosa Cabinet announcement delayed
-
Alcohol advertising ban, raising drinking age solutions to substance abuse?
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.