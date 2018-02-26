Abrahams ready to announce decision on Zuma charges

Shaun Abrahams has asked Casac to waive the two-week notice period he committed in which to announce his decision in the case against former President Jacob Zuma.

PRETORIA - Eyewitness News has learnt that prosecutions boss Shaun Abrahams has made his decision on whether to prosecute former president Jacob Zuma and is ready to make that decision public.

The details are in a letter the State attorney has sent to lobby group Casac, asking that it waive a two-week notice period Abrahams said he would give the organisation before making the announcement.

The team of prosecutors that studied Zuma’s representations submitted a memorandum to the national director on Friday.

Last year, the Supreme Court of Appeal set aside the nearly decade-old decision to halt the case against the former president.

A total of 783 financial transactions involving Zuma make up the 18 charges, including fraud and corruption, to be prepared in an indictment.

In a letter to Casac, the State attorney’s office says Abrahams has made a decision in relation to Zuma.

It says Abrahams will communicate this decision to Zuma’s lawyers, and other interested parties and the public after the lapse of a two week notice period which is set for 15 March.

The National Director of Public Prosecutions made the undertaking to Casac, to give the lobby group two weeks lead time on his decision so it could approach the courts if necessary.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Luvuyo Mfaku declined to comment at this stage.