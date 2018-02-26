4 appear in court over Ngcobo police killings
They were part of a group of 12 arrested following a shootout at the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry on Friday night.
CAPE TOWN/JOHANNESBURG - Four men have appeared in court in connection with Ngcobo police station murders.
They were part of a group of 12 arrested following a shootout at the Mancoba Seven Angels Ministry on Friday night; seven people were killed.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) says the four accused have been charged in connection with the attack on the police station.
Three police officers were gunned down in the station, two others were taken hostage and executed and a retired soldier was also shot dead.
The NPA says not all 12 arrested during the raid at the church over the weekend could be linked to murders through evidence.
The four accused, between the ages of 19 and 33, briefly appeared in the Ngcobo Magistrate's Court on Monday afternoon.
They face five counts of murder and charges of robbery with aggravating circumstances and attempted murder.
The matter has been postponed to 8 March, where two of the men are expected to apply for bail.
The other two have abandoned bail.
Meanwhile, the South African Police Union (Sapu) says while it welcomes the swift arrests of suspects linked to the shooting, the crime could have been prevented.
The union's Oscar Skommere has called on Police Minister Fikile Mbalula to appoint a permanent head of intelligence.
“Crime Intelligence... they are focusing on politicians instead of crime on the ground. That incident was supposed to be picked up by Crime Intelligence and inform the normal policing so that they could make a plan to penetrate that environment.”
At the same time, Mthuthuzeli Swartbooi who is a relative of one of the murdered officers, says they're devastated.
“I drove down on Saturday to meet the family. the mother is quite devastated. It’s a very tragic situation.”
Parliament's police committee chairperson Francois Beukman says they will discuss the police station attack.
“We want to again reiterate that this attack was a national tragedy and the members of the SAPS, in the prime of their lives, became the victims of criminals who do not value lives nor a society where law and order prevails. The committee will meet with the national commissioner in the next two weeks.”
More in Local
-
Banks are ready to assist with social grant crisis - BASA
-
Whoa! JHB roads to be closed for a Boeing 737. Yes, a Boeing
-
Casac on Zuma charges: 'We're going to court this week'
-
[UPDATE] Ramaphosa Cabinet announcement delayed
-
Alcohol advertising ban, raising drinking age solutions to substance abuse?
-
Sasol says to disinvest from $1 billion worth of assets
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.