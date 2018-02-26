2 people killed in plane crash in Oudtshoorn

The light aircraft was travelling from Cape Town to Graaf Reinet when it came down on Saturday.

CAPE TOWN – Two people have died in a plane crash in Oudtshoorn.

The light aircraft was travelling from Cape Town to Graaf Reinet when it came down on Saturday.

Authorities are probing the cause of the incident.

The police's Malcolm Pojie says, “Initial investigation reveals that the light aircraft departed from Cape Town on Saturday morning but it never reached its destination and it was reported missing.

“Subsequent to that we started a search for plane and on Sunday morning the remains of the plane as well as the bodies were found.”