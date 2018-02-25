Will the ANC NEC discuss a Cabinet reshuffle?
The NEC is a holding a two-day special meeting at St Goerge's Hotel in Pretoria in what is to be the first meeting since former president Jacob Zuma resigned
JOHANNESBURG - The ANC has declined to mention whether its NEC meeting today will discuss a possible Cabinet reshuffle.
Spokesperson Pule Mabe says the meeting will focus on feedback received from their members who were deployed in various provinces to report to ANC branches about the decision to recall Zuma.
Mabe could not be drawn into any discussion of a reshuffle.
“The NEC has never been seized with the discussion of deployment whether this is in Cabinet or outside of it.”
