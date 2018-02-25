Water & Sanitation Dept says doing everything to help with WC drought
Department of Water and Sanitation spokesperson Sputnik Ratau says the department has started drilling for water from the Table Mountain Group Aquifer.
CAPE TOWN - The Department of Water and Sanitation says it is doing everything it can to assist the Western Cape during its worse drought.
“[We have started] drilling in the Table Mountain Group Aquifer that will give us some more water that will be able to augment the supply in the Western Cape water supply system.”
The department has also started tapping into the last 10% of water at the Theewaterskloof Dam.
Capetonians are urged to use water sparingly and to adhere to the level 6b water restrictions currently in place.
