S&P Global welcomes free higher education for poor students

Managing director at S&P Global Konrad Reuss has urged the government and the private sector to create more sustainable and long-term jobs for graduates.

CAPE TOWN - S&P Global has welcomed free higher education for students from lower-income homes provided they'll find jobs after employment.

When former president Jacob Zuma announced free higher education for poorer students, many economists warned that the country could simply not afford free tertiary fees for all.

After weeks of confusion, Finance minister Malusi Gigaba set aside R53 billion towards higher education.

Reuss says it is important for all sectors to work together and create jobs.

“It is up now to the universities and the higher education institutions to produce successful graduates that the economy, the private sector, the companies can make good use of.”

Students from families with an income of less than R350,000 per annum will no longer pay any fees for their first year of study.

Meanwhile, students with Nfsas loans will now have them converted into bursaries.