Representative from Parly to attend Ngcobo memorial for slain officers

Francois Beukman says the committee will give moral support to the families of the deceased and the police.

JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Police Francois Beukman will attend the memorial service of the five slain police officers of the Ngcobo police station who were killed earlier this week.

He says the committee will give moral support to the families of the deceased and the police.

Beukman has reiterated that the committee considers the attack a national tragedy.

“As the portfolio committee we want to give moral support to the families of the deceased and the SAPS. This is also a clear signal that South Africans are with the family and friends during this difficult time.”

Gunmen stormed the police station in the eastern cape and opened fire instantly killing the police officers.

Meanwhile, police have arrested ten suspects who are believed to be behind the shooting - seven other suspects were shot and killed during a shootout with police.