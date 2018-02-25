Prasa says contractor shot & injured in Philippi
CAPE TOWN - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) says one of its armed contractors was attacked and shot at by a group of unknown men in Phillipi in the Western Cape.
In a statement, the rail agency says the contractor is charged with escorting train drivers on duty and had was shot in the shoulder but has survived the attack.
This incident follows a series of criminal attacks against Prasa staff while engaged in their daily operations.
Prasa’s Nana Zanani said: “It’s really disturbing that we’re trying every day to protect the service and to protect the rail infrastructure as well as our commuters and our employees but we seem to be hitting a dead end because the onslaught is growing.”
In the Western Cape, 88 additional armed security guards and two armoured vehicles have been deployed to patrol day and night to enable technical teams to repair vital equipment and prevent further attacks on rail infrastructure.
