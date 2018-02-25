Police probe culpable homicide after 5 people die in accident in Limpopo
JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are investigating a case of culpable homicide after five people were killed in an accident along Maangani and Tshituni Road outside Thohoyandou.
It’s understood two vehicles were traveling in opposite directions yesterday when they collided head-on killing five people instantly.
Eight others sustained serious injuries and were rushed to the Siloam Hospital for further medical care.
The police's Moatshe Ngoepe says the cause of the accident is unknown and investigations are continuing.
“The cause of the accident is unknown but our investigations are continuing.”
