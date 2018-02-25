Police monitor Gugulethu after violent protest action

Officials say fire was set to a building. A shop was also burgled. The motive behind the protest action is unclear at this stage.

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Police are maintaining high visibility in the Gugulethu area following violent protest action.

Officials say fire was set to a building. A shop was also burgled.

The motive behind the protest action is unclear at this stage.

Western Cape police spokesperson Andre Traut said: “Our members are deployed in the Gugulethu area to maintain law and order and to police a protest action. No one has been arrested as yet and no injuries have been reported.”