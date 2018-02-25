Popular Topics
Parly calls for calm after Ngcobo tragedy, condemns CRL chair’s remarks

Parliament has described as unfortunate the comments made by the chairperson of the CRL Commission Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva on the police killings.

The Parliament of South Africa. Picture: EWN
The Parliament of South Africa. Picture: EWN
2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has called for calm in the aftermath of the recent tragedy which left 13 people dead including five policemen and an ex-soldier in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape.

It has described as unfortunate the comments made by the chairperson of the Promotion and Protection of The Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities Commission Thoko Mkhwanazi-Xaluva on the police killings.

She said Parliament must be held to account for failing to prevent the tragedy.

Parliament says what happened at the Ngcobo police station is a pure criminal activity which is being dealt with by the law enforcement agencies.

Spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said: “Parliament is not accountable to parliament as a chapter nine institution but it is the institution that is accountable to Parliament. So she has got no right whatsoever to instruct Parliament to make a legislation because Parliament, in terms of the constitution, is independent. It has got the rights and the powers under the constitution to determine its own internal procedures.”

Timeline

