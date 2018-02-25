NW police welcome sentencing of man who raped a minor

CAPE TOWN - North West police have welcomed the sentencing of a 25-year old man who had raped a minor.

Police say in April 2014, the accused dragged the victim to a house in Itsoseng where he raped her.

North West police spokesperson Amanda Funani said: “While walking, the accused dragged the victim to a certain house where he raped her. The victim managed to escape and ran home where she found her mother. The incident was reported to the police who traced and arrested the accused.”