Maimane says DA will march to National Treasury over VAT increase

Maimane encouraged Soshanguve community members to make their voices heard by signing the petition which he will table in Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - DA leader Mmusi Maimane says the party will soon march to the National Treasury against the increase on VAT and transport levies because they are regressive and anti-poor policies.

Maimane launched a national petition in Soshanguve yesterday opposing the VAT increase.

Maimane says a VAT increase fuels inequality in the country.

“We are not marching for ourselves, we are marching for poor people, we are marching against this government that has failed to manage this economy.”