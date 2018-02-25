Magashule: NEC will not discuss Cabinet reshuffle

This NEC meeting is the first since the leadership structure resolved to recall former President Jacob Zuma.

PRETORIA - African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Ace Magashule says the party’s national executive committee (NEC) will not discuss the imminent Cabinet reshuffle but has confirmed that former KwaZulu-Natal Chair Senzo Mchunu will be deployed in the ANC full time as head of organising.

The party’s highest decision-making body is holding a meeting in Pretoria on Sunday.

The leaders are also meeting for the first time since Cyril Ramaphosa was appointed as head of state.

While Ramaphosa is expected to announce changes to his Cabinet, Magashule says the issue is not under discussion at the NEC meeting.

“It’s not an NEC matter, [the] president will discuss with us and various structures, alliances partners so it’s not a matter for the NEC. It’s not the NEC who decides and discuss ministers [and] who becomes what.”

But he indirectly confirmed that Senzo Mchunu won’t be heading to government, as previously speculated.

“Indeed, Senzo will be part of chairing, organising he will be full time as well as Dakota Legwete because in the ANC now we need some of the comrades to be full time.”

While an announcement on the new Cabinet is expected soon, Ramaphosa previously indicated it would be done after extensive consultation, saying it won’t be rushed.

The ANC says it’s NEC meeting is discussing the party's strategy for the 2019 elections.

Magashule said: “When we started the year, we scheduled this NEC so it was still a special NEC to deal with issues of committees and chairs of committees; to deal with issues of deploying NEC members to provinces and we lastly focus on elections – roadmap towards 2019 elections.”

