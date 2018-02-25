Popular Topics
Limpopo police investigate after boy (16) shoots classmate

It's understood the 16-year old boy had got hold of his father's gun and took it to his Thohoyandou school and shot a fellow learner during an argument.

Picture: Freeimages
Picture: Freeimages
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Limpopo police are investigating a case of attempted murder and negligent keeping of a firearm after a teenager shot his classmate with his father's gun.

It's understood the 16-year old boy had got hold of his father's gun and took it to his Thohoyandou school and shot a fellow learner during an argument.

Police say the victim is recovering in hospital.

The police's Motlafela Mojapelo said: “The 16-year-old has been arrested together with his father and they will both appear at the Thohoyandou Magistrates Court on Monday.”

