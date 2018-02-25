Ipid probes the use of excessive force by police in Ngcobo
Ipid says it's still too early to rule out excessive force in the shootout involving a police task team and suspects in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape.
JOHANNESBURG - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) says it's still too early to rule out excessive force in the shootout involving a police task team and suspects in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape.
The Hawks say the team was met with gunfire when it approached the suspected police killers at what is believed to be a cult on Friday night.
Seven suspects were shot and killed while 10 more were arrested and a member of the police was shot in the leg.
The suspects are believed to be behind Wednesday's shooting of five police officers at the Ngcobo Police Station.
As the Hawks continue their investigation into the Ngcobo Police Station mass murder, Ipid says it is conducting its own investigation.
National Police Commissioner Khehla Sitole told community members in Ngcobo yesterday that police had decided to make an example of those who attacked the police station.
Ipid's Moses Dlamini says an investigation is automatically instituted because of police involvement.
“Ipid is investigating the shooting in line with the Ipid Act that probes whenever there is a death as a result of the police.”
Police Minister Fikile Mbalula says the task force did not intend to kill the suspects but that they were given no choice.
ANC CALLS FOR CALM
The ANC in the province has called on the community to remain calm as police continue with their investigation.
Police recovered 10 firearms including rifles, shotguns and pistols.
National police spokesperson Vishnu Naidoo said, “Ten firearms which are believed to have been taken at Ngcobo during the shooting have been recovered.”
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
More in Local
-
Will the ANC NEC discuss a Cabinet reshuffle?
-
Police probe culpable homicide after 5 people die in accident in Limpopo
-
S&P Global welcomes free higher education for poor students
-
Charges against Zuma could be reinstated
-
Experts, residents to come up with ideas to beat CT’s water problem
-
Cope calls for Lynne Brown’s head
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.