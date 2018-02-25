Stop-and-search operation at Langa taxi rank yields results

Police carried out the operation following a shooting incident on Thursday that left two taxi drivers dead.

CAPE TOWN - A stop-and-search operation at Langa taxi rank has discovered five legal firearms that were sent for ballistic testing.

Police and City of Cape Town law enforcement services carried out the operation following a shooting incident on Thursday that left two taxi drivers dead.

A suspect has been apprehended in connection with the incident.

Officials also issued fines to drivers to the value of R20,000.

City of Cape Town safety and security mayco member, JP Smith said, “Officers stopped and searched 346 vehicles, officers also arrested a 20-year-old individual for drugs.”