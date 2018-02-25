Popular Topics
FS police searching for bogus pastor, accomplice who scammed woman of pension

It's understood a woman was approached by the pair who convinced her to quit her job and hand over her pension in exchange for R4 million.

Police van. Picture: SAPS.
Police van. Picture: SAPS.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Free State police are searching for a bogus pastor and his accomplice after they scammed a woman into giving them her pension money.

It's understood the woman was approached by the pair who convinced her to quit her job and hand over her pension in exchange for R4 million.

Police say the woman paid the suspects over R250 000 before they disappeared.

The police's Stephen Thakeng said: “At this stage, we have registered a case of theft. We are looking for these two people…that’s why we are appealing for anyone with information, please come forward inform the nearest police.”

Timeline

