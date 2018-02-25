Experts, residents to come up with ideas to beat CT’s water problem
During the hackathon, participants will formulate ideas to mitigate the effects of the current drought crisis.
CAPE TOWN - A group of experts will join residents at the Cape Town Science Centre as part of an initiative to beat water scarcity in the city.
Officials say a hackathon is a creative problem-solving event of any duration, which does not have to involve technology
Delegates are expected to present their proposals at the end of today's session.
The city's dam levels are currently at 24%.
Science centre spokesperson, Gabi van Niekerk, says experts from international universities also form part of the two-day event.
“People have already come up with ideas in their daily lives so the idea is to bring all of that together and brainstorm them further to see how we can make them more open source and available to other people to use.”
