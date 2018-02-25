Popular Topics
Experts, residents to come up with ideas to beat CT’s water problem

During the hackathon, participants will formulate ideas to mitigate the effects of the current drought crisis.

The Department of Water and Sanitation conducted a site visit at the Theewaterskloof dam on 22 February 2018. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - A group of experts will join residents at the Cape Town Science Centre as part of an initiative to beat water scarcity in the city.

During the hackathon, participants will formulate ideas to mitigate the effects of the current drought crisis.

Officials say a hackathon is a creative problem-solving event of any duration, which does not have to involve technology

Delegates are expected to present their proposals at the end of today's session.

The city's dam levels are currently at 24%.

Science centre spokesperson, Gabi van Niekerk, says experts from international universities also form part of the two-day event.

“People have already come up with ideas in their daily lives so the idea is to bring all of that together and brainstorm them further to see how we can make them more open source and available to other people to use.”

