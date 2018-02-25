Eighteen motorists arrested in WC since Friday

Since Friday evening, law enforcement officials were deployed across the province, checking vehicle roadworthiness, documentation and driver sobriety.

CAPE TOWN - Western Cape traffic authorities have arrested 18 motorists this weekend at various roadblocks.

Since Friday evening, law enforcement officials were deployed across the province, checking vehicle roadworthiness, documentation and driver sobriety.

Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa says 17 of the arrests relate to drunk driving.

“The highest reading recorded was in the Southern Cape in George, a reading of 1,12 milligrams per thousand millilitres. We also arrested one person for being in possession of dagga also in the Southern Cape, in Mossel Bay.”

Two people have been killed in the province in road-related incidents this weekend.