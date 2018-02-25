Dept of Basic Education to train teachers on sexual, reproductive education

The policy's purpose is to give educators the tools to properly inform learners of the dangers of HIV and sexually transmitted infections.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education will begin training workshops on adolescent sexual and reproductive health education in Limpopo on Monday.

The programme forms part of its newly-implemented national policy on HIV, sexually transmitted infections and Tuberculosis which was approved last year.

The department's Elijah Mhlanga says the workshops will enable all provinces to implement the policy as effectively as possible.

“They are now going around communities, schools and other representatives of non-government organisations to talk to them about the practicalities of implementing this particular policy because it affects everyone.”