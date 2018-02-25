DA: 57 police officers in family violence unit have criminal records
The DA says their crimes include culpable homicide, common assault, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, and one instance of pointing a firearm.
JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it is deeply disturbed by the police ministry’s revelation that 57 South African Police Service members working in the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offenses Unit have criminal records.
It says their crimes include culpable homicide, common assault, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, and one instance of pointing a firearm.
The party says these officers are not the kind of people who should be working with children or the victims of domestic and sexual violence.
It says it will hold Minister Fikile Mbalula to account to root out these officers and replace them with untainted individuals who will ensure justice for victims.
DA shadow police minister Zakhele Mbhele said: “These are individuals who should not be working in such a sensitive environment, aiding victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse. Thus we are calling on the police minister to ensure a cleaning up of this environment so that victims of these crimes and survivors can have the best possible members working on their cases.”
