Cullinan school parents ask dept to intervene in ‘mismanagement’

The parents claim there is nepotism, unqualified teachers and insufficient study material.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
11 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Parents at the Cullinan Combined School outside Pretoria say they are pleading with the Education Department to put an end to what they call mismanagement at the school.

The parents claim there is nepotism, unqualified teachers and insufficient study material.

While they have reported this to the department, they say its response has been unsatisfactory.

The parent of a pupil at the school says a representative from the department has confirmed that some teachers at there are not qualified among other worrying issues.

“These children are not being taught by a qualified person and the stats speak for themselves. The results are dropping drastically.”

The parent says the representative told them that most of the teachers are employed by the school governing body and that the department cannot intervene.

However, the department's Steve Mabona says the matter is being dealt with.

“Unqualified teachers must be removed immediately, there’s a process of finalising more especially a maths teacher.”

Mabona says Gauteng north - where the school is located - performed badly in last year's results.

