CT man (27) killed in electrocution

It's believed the deceased handled copper cables that were illegally connected to a lamp post in the area.

Police tape closes off a crime scene. Picture: EWN.
Police tape closes off a crime scene. Picture: EWN.
7 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A 27-year-old man has been fatally electrocuted in the Malawi informal settlement near Bishop Lavis.

It's believed the deceased handled copper cables that were illegally connected to a lamp post.

The City of Cape Town’s Wayne Dyason said: “Members of the public are urged not to tamper with any electrical infrastructure as it can have fatal consequences.”

Meanwhile, officials from the City of Cape Town's Metal Theft Unit arrested four suspects who were in possession of stolen Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa property.

They were apprehended at the premises of a scrap metal dealer in Epping Industria.

Thirteen pieces of mast poles were recovered.

Dyason says the incident was reported to police.

“Thirteen pieces of mast poles weighing about 660kg and with an estimated value of about R18,000 was confiscated.”

