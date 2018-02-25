Cope calls for Lynne Brown’s head

Cope says Brown has violated the executive ethics code, adding that South Africa can no longer afford to have ministers who lie in Parliament.

JOHANNESBURG - With calls for the recall of Public Enterprises Minister Lynn Brown growing, Cope says President Cyril Ramaphosa should act decisively and fire her with immediate effect.

The party says it has noted with concern that the Public Protector has found Brown guilty of misleading Parliament during the inquiry into Eskom.

Cope’s Deidre Carter says Ramaphosa should act in the interest of the country against Brown if he believes in good and clean governance.

“She was supposed to hold oversight over Eskom but she did not, why did she not scrutinise what Eskom provided to her considering what has been circulating the media and the Gupta leaked emails?”