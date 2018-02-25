Charges against Zuma could be reinstated
The 'City Press' is reporting that prosecutors analysing Zuma's representations to avoid his day in court have recommended the reinstatement of the charges.
JOHANNESBURG - Former president Jacob Zuma could have his day in court as all charges against him could be reinstated.
The paper is reporting that a team of five senior prosecutors recommended that he face all charges that were previously withdrawn against him.
The prosecutors are believed to have signed a memorandum which was handed to National Director of Public Prosecutions Shaun Abrahams on Friday, informing him of their recommendations.
Last month, the former president filed his representations to Abrahams on why he should not be charged.
Zuma is expected to face 18 charges of corruption, money laundering and racketeering, originating from 783 questionable payments he received.
