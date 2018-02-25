Calm restored to Gugulethu after violent protests

Workers from the City of Cape Town's Solid Waste Management Services have now moved in to clear up the debris.

CAPE TOWN - Calm has been restored to the Gugulethu area following violent protest action in the community earlier on Sunday.

A shop adjacent to the popular Mzoli’s hangout was been robbed.

A vehicle was also set alight outside the premises.

Taxis and other vehicles had to navigate bricks and rubble strewn across Klipfontein Road in Gugulethu.

Police officials are on full alert, patrolling the area.

Officials say a Pick ‘n Pay shop next to the Mzoli’s eatery has been robbed and a vehicle outside the premises has been torched.

The motive for the protest action is unknown.

Workers from the City of Cape Town's Solid Waste Management Services have now moved in to clear up the debris.

#GugulethuProtest Officials say a shop next to the Mzoli’s eatery has been robbed and a vehicle outside the premises has been torched. KB pic.twitter.com/vvhSEuwc5L — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) February 25, 2018