At least 22 people injured after CT taxi accident
ER24 staff transported three patients to nearby hospitals for further medical care. Nineteen other patients were transported to nearby medical facilities by other emergency services.
CAPE TOWN - At least 22 people have been injured after a taxi lost control on the Nelson Mandela Boulevard.
ER24 staff transported three patients to nearby hospitals for further medical care.
Nineteen other patients were transported to nearby medical facilities by other emergency services.
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.
ER24 spokesperson, Annine Siddall said: “The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known to our paramedics but police were on the scene for further investigations.”
More in Local
-
Prasa says contractor shot & injured in Philippi
-
FS police searching for bogus pastor, accomplice who scammed woman of pension
-
ANC announces new leadership within party committees
-
Dept of Basic Education to train teachers on sexual, reproductive education
-
Parly calls for calm after Ngcobo tragedy, condemns CRL chair’s remarks
-
[WATCH] ANC briefs media after NEC meeting
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.