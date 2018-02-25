Popular Topics
At least 22 people injured after CT taxi accident

ER24 staff transported three patients to nearby hospitals for further medical care. Nineteen other patients were transported to nearby medical facilities by other emergency services.

At least 22 people were left injured on Sunday 25 February 2018 after a taxi lost control on the Nelson Mandela Boulevard in Cape Town. Picture: ER24
At least 22 people were left injured on Sunday 25 February 2018 after a taxi lost control on the Nelson Mandela Boulevard in Cape Town. Picture: ER24
4 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - At least 22 people have been injured after a taxi lost control on the Nelson Mandela Boulevard.

ER24 staff transported three patients to nearby hospitals for further medical care.

Nineteen other patients were transported to nearby medical facilities by other emergency services.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

ER24 spokesperson, Annine Siddall said: “The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known to our paramedics but police were on the scene for further investigations.”

