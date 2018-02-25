Another Gupta-owned mine fails to pay employees

Members of the NUM at the Koornfontein coal mine say management promised to pay them on Sunday morning after failing to pay them on Friday but so far no one has received their salary.

JOHANNESBURG - Yet another Gupta-linked mine has failed to pay the salaries of its employees.

The mine in question is the Koornfontein Coal Mine in Mpumalanga.

This follows the failure of the controversial family's Optimum Coal Mine to pay its workers their salaries this month which led to mineworkers downing tools since Wednesday.

Members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) at the Koornfontein Coal Mine say management promised to pay them on Sunday morning after failing to pay them on Friday but so far no one has received their salary.

The union says workers will also down tools at the mine Monday and they will not return to work until their salaries are paid.

NUM branch secretary Sibusiso Mahlangu said: “It is unfortunate that we find ourselves in this. So whatever is going on now we are seeking to get clarity and we are hoping that from the march tomorrow we will get answers because so far we have not been able to get answers from the employer so we are hoping that by embarking on this march tomorrow we will get clarity on whatever is happening.”