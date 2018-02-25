Popular Topics
Go

ANC to hold special NEC meeting since Zuma’s resignation

The ANC says the meeting will focus on the deployment of NEC members in various provinces among other issues.

The African National Congress's (ANC) top six at the NEC meeting in Irene, Tshwane on 18 January 2017. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.
The African National Congress's (ANC) top six at the NEC meeting in Irene, Tshwane on 18 January 2017. Picture: @MYANC/Twitter.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC will hold a two day special NEC meeting from today at St George’s Hotel in Pretoria in what is to be the first meeting since former president Jacob Zuma resigned.

The party says the meeting will focus on the deployment of NEC members in various provinces among other issues.

The ruling party says it will also receive feedback from their members who were deployed in various provinces to report to ANC branches about the decision to recall Zuma.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said, “The NEC is meeting to resolve consolidation of committees and deployment of members to various areas.”

Mabe has declined to mention whether the meeting will also discuss a possible cabinet reshuffle in the coming weeks.

